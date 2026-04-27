The association said in a statement that designers needed internet access amid the continuing shutdown but the IGDS board “decided not to submit such an unfair request to the relevant higher authorities on behalf of all members.”

It said members could apply individually for the service, which it said carries a 10-fold higher tariff and a limited usage cap.

The association said the names of individual applicants would be published on its website for transparency.

It said free and affordable internet access was a public right and urged authorities to restore equal access for all.

“Free and affordable access to the internet is the right of all people, and we expect authorities to restore this right equally for everyone to prevent further losses for graphic designers,” read the statement.

A similar stance was taken by Iran’s nursing organization, which said it would not seek privileged access for its members while the wider public remained under restrictions.

The move comes amid a prolonged nationwide internet shutdown that has severely limited access to global connectivity and hindered communication, and economic activity across Iran.