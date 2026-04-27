Iran’s internet blackout entered its 59th day on Monday after 1,392 hours of near-total disconnection from the outside world, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
“The prolonged shutdown continues to cast a veil of digital darkness over human rights violations on the ground,” it added in a post on X.
Iran’s Graphic Designers Society refused to make a collective request for the so-called “Internet Pro” access for its members, calling the tiered internet plan “discriminatory.”
The association said in a statement that designers needed internet access amid the continuing shutdown but the IGDS board “decided not to submit such an unfair request to the relevant higher authorities on behalf of all members.”
It said members could apply individually for the service, which it said carries a 10-fold higher tariff and a limited usage cap.
The association said the names of individual applicants would be published on its website for transparency.
It said free and affordable internet access was a public right and urged authorities to restore equal access for all.
“Free and affordable access to the internet is the right of all people, and we expect authorities to restore this right equally for everyone to prevent further losses for graphic designers,” read the statement.
A similar stance was taken by Iran’s nursing organization, which said it would not seek privileged access for its members while the wider public remained under restrictions.
The move comes amid a prolonged nationwide internet shutdown that has severely limited access to global connectivity and hindered communication, and economic activity across Iran.
Up to 80 million liters of fuel were lost after storage tanks were destroyed earlier this year, the Tehran governor said on Monday.
Mohammadsadegh Motamedian called for public participation to manage consumption of water, electricity, gas and fuel.
He said fuel consumption has fallen by about 50% due to reduced traffic and increased use of public transport, adding that no gas stations have been forced to shut down.
The security of coasts in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf would be affected if Iran’s coastal security were threatened, an Iranian lawmaker said on Monday.
Fadahossein Maleki, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, accused the United States of blocking progress in negotiations and violating the ceasefire through measures including a naval blockade.
He added that the Islamic Republic had full control over the Strait of Hormuz and did not seek negotiations or a ceasefire.
Privileged internet access, known as “Internet Pro,” has been given to people whose jobs are “unrelated” to the criteria set by authorities, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday, and ordered an investigation.
“They had said these lines would be given only to individuals and groups with specific qualifications, but there are now reports and information that they have been given to some people whose jobs are unrelated,” he said.
Mohseni Ejei instructed the prosecutor general and the inspection body to look into the allocation of tiered internet access, adding that such allocation could cause “corruption.”