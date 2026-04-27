Up to 80 million liters of fuel lost after tanks were destroyed, Tehran governor says
Up to 80 million liters of fuel were lost after storage tanks were destroyed earlier this year, the Tehran governor said on Monday.
Mohammadsadegh Motamedian called for public participation to manage consumption of water, electricity, gas and fuel.
He said fuel consumption has fallen by about 50% due to reduced traffic and increased use of public transport, adding that no gas stations have been forced to shut down.