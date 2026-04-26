Iran would not reverse its decision regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a lawmaker said on Sunday, describing it as an order from the country’s leadership.

“We will not return the Strait of Hormuz to its previous state, and this is an order from the leadership,” said deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad.

He also said it was contradictory for US President Donald Trump to say Iran’s nuclear capability had been destroyed while still opposing its possession of nuclear facilities.