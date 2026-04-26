Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the United States to lift its naval blockade, saying Tehran would not enter negotiations under pressure and threats, the country's state media reported.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Our clear recommendation to the United States is that, in order to create the conditions for resolving issues, it must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” he said.

The Iranian president added that rebuilding trust and making progress in talks would be difficult unless the United States ended the pressure.