Iran’s armed forces would not back down against the United States and could carry out a preemptive attack when needed, an Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday.

“A preemptive attack has its own specific conditions, and we will carry it out whenever necessary,” said Fadahossein Maleki, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee.

He added that at the current stage, neither a ceasefire nor negotiations had any meaning for Tehran.