Araghchi meets Oman sultan to discuss regional tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Sunday to discuss regional developments and mediation efforts to end ongoing conflicts.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Sunday to discuss regional developments and mediation efforts to end ongoing conflicts.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the United States to lift its naval blockade, saying Tehran would not enter negotiations under pressure and threats, the country's state media reported.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“Our clear recommendation to the United States is that, in order to create the conditions for resolving issues, it must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” he said.
The Iranian president added that rebuilding trust and making progress in talks would be difficult unless the United States ended the pressure.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Pakistan, Oman and Russia for talks with friendly countries on efforts to promote lasting peace in the region, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday.
Mohajerani said the visits to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow were part of Tehran’s diplomatic push to coordinate with partners.
She added that Tehran had always sought peace but remained determined to defend itself.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Sunday that Iran’s adversaries were seeking to create divisions after not achieving their goals through war and negotiations.
“The enemy is waiting to achieve through division and discord what it failed to achieve through aggression, war and negotiations,” he said.
He further called for national unity, describing it as a strong barrier against the Islamic Republic's adversaries.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he discussed regional developments in separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Turkish counterparts.
Araghchi said he briefed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on developments related to the ceasefire and the latest diplomatic efforts to end the war.
In a separate call, he discussed the US-Iran ceasefire with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
Iran executed a man in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province on Sunday after accusations, including armed rebellion and membership in Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported.
Amer Ramesh was arrested during what officials described as a counterterrorism operation in Chabahar.
Human rights groups had previously reported widespread concerns about due process in his case, including forced confessions and pressure on his family.