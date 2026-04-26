Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s return to Islamabad is not related to nuclear negotiations but aimed at continuing regional consultations, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

The report said Araghchi, who visited Pakistan, Oman and is set to travel to Russia, returned briefly to Islamabad to follow up on recent talks with Pakistani officials, including on bilateral ties and mediation efforts.

Discussions include conveying Iran’s conditions to end the war—such as guarantees against further military action, easing maritime restrictions and other demands—and are not related to nuclear issues, Tasnim added.