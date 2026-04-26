President Donald Trump and members of his administration were likely targets of a suspect who opened fire on a security agent guarding the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday.
The man fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a checkpoint in the Washington Hilton hotel before being subdued and arrested. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the dinner.
“It does appear that he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president,” Blanche told NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” adding the suspect likely traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington.