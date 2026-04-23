President Donald Trump endorsed a hardline opinion article arguing Washington does not need an agreement with Iran, including a call to target Iranian leaders resisting a deal.

Trump shared the column by former White House speechwriting director Marc Thiessen, published in The Washington Post, on Truth Social, writing: “Very true!”

In the article, Thiessen argued that Tehran has misinterpreted the ceasefire extension, believing Trump “wants a deal more than they do” and is reluctant to resume fighting.

Thiessen further argued that Iran “needs a deal more than Trump does,” citing the combined pressure of sustained military strikes and a US naval blockade that has “completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”

“If the Iranian regime is really ‘fractured’ between a faction that wants a deal and a faction that does not, there is a simple solution: Kill the faction that does not,” the article said.