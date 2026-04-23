President Donald Trump said Iran needs time to determine who can represent it, arguing that recent US and Israeli strikes have left its leadership so disrupted that officials “have a hard time figuring out who the hell can speak for the country.”

“They’re all messed up,” Trump told MS NOW in a phone interview on Thursday. “They have no idea who their leader is. You know, we took out, really, three levels of leaders and everybody that was even close behind him.”

“So they have a hard time figuring out who the hell can speak for the country,” the president said. “They just don’t know.”

Trump said the US and Israel’s military campaign in Iran has turned the Islamic Republic into “a mess,” adding that “now nobody wants to help them because they no longer have the fear factor."

“They’re no longer — they’re no longer the bully of the Middle East,” Trump added.