Israel’s defense minister said on Thursday the country is prepared to resume military operations against Iran and is waiting for authorization from Washington, signaling readiness for both offensive and defensive action as targets have already been identified.
“Israel is prepared for the renewal of the war against Iran – the IDF is prepared for defense and attack and the targets are marked. We are waiting for a green light from the United States – first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty and return Iran to the Age of Darkness and Stone.”
He warned that any future assault would be significantly more severe.
“The attack this time will be different and deadly and will add devastating blows in the most painful places - which will shake and collapse its foundations,” Katz said.