Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Tasnim claims Iran’s negotiating team in Islamabad did not enter discussions on the nuclear issue, saying it was not on the delegation’s agenda from the outset.

According to Tasnim, the United States raised the issue of suspending uranium enrichment, but the Iranian delegation “moved past” the proposal.

Tasnim added that the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization was not part of the delegation for that reason, and that the talks were limited to political, military, economic and legal issues.