Pentagon says clearing Hormuz mines could take 6 months - Washington Post
It could take up to six months to fully clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines deployed by Iran’s military, The Washington Post reports citing a Pentagon brief to the US Congress.
The assessment suggests the economic fallout from the conflict could stretch into late this year or beyond, with shipping disruptions and elevated energy prices likely to persist.
It adds that and any such operation is unlikely to begin until the US-Iran war ends.