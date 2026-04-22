More than 10 million barrels of Iranian crude left the Persian Gulf in the week after the United States imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, AP reported citing analytics firm Vortexa.

Vortexa said it recorded 34 movements of sanctioned and Iranian-linked tankers in and out of the Persian Gulf between April 13 and Monday, including 19 outbound and 15 inbound voyages.

Six outbound movements were confirmed laden with Iranian crude, representing about 10.7 million barrels, the report said citing an email from the firm.

It was not immediately clear whether all of the barrels reached overseas markets.