Iran’s lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said a full ceasefire would only be meaningful if the naval blockade ends and what he called the “hostage-taking of the world economy” stops.
"A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the world economy, and if Zionist warmongering is halted on all fronts," he posted on X.
"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire."
"They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, and they will not achieve them through bullying either."