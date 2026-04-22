Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian said on Wednesday that Iran’s enriched uranium had been dispersed to different locations the country.

“It is not clear at all that our enriched uranium is in Isfahan. The materials have been dispersed everywhere and are located in different places,” Nabavian said.

“The United States is stuck in a quagmire and is looking to manufacture achievements. They may even enter an area (in Iran), fill an empty barrel with soil, and in the name of uranium, declare victory,” he added.