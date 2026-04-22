US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy warned Wednesday that the damage from President Donald Trump’s Iran war “could get even worse,” saying the president is still contemplating a “cataclysmic ground invasion.”

"It's hard to believe, but the damage of Trump's Iran War could get even worse," Murphy posted on X.

"He is still contemplating a cataclysmic ground invasion, and his refusal to end the the war keeps Iran in control of the Strait and keeps energy prices disastrously high."