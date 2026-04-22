Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian said on Wednesday that Iran’s enriched uranium had been dispersed to different locations the country.
“It is not clear at all that our enriched uranium is in Isfahan. The materials have been dispersed everywhere and are located in different places,” Nabavian said.
“The United States is stuck in a quagmire and is looking to manufacture achievements. They may even enter an area (in Iran), fill an empty barrel with soil, and in the name of uranium, declare victory,” he added.
US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy warned Wednesday that the damage from President Donald Trump’s Iran war “could get even worse,” saying the president is still contemplating a “cataclysmic ground invasion.”
"It's hard to believe, but the damage of Trump's Iran War could get even worse," Murphy posted on X.
"He is still contemplating a cataclysmic ground invasion, and his refusal to end the the war keeps Iran in control of the Strait and keeps energy prices disastrously high."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday after a call with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that Trump was smart to keep the blockade on Iran in place.
“It is having a strong effect on the ability of Iran to continue to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Graham said in a post on X.
“I not only expect this blockade to stay in place until Iran shows a commitment to change their ways, I expect the blockade will be growing and that it could become global soon,” he added.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s aide said on Wednesday that claims of divisions among Iran’s senior officials were part of what he described as propaganda tactics by the country’s adversaries.
"The line of discord and division among the country's highest officials is the enemy's political and propaganda game against Iran," Mehdi Tabatabaei said on X.
"The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy in these days is unprecedented and exemplary. Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit," he added.
“The door to negotiations based on fairness, dignity and rationality is open,” he said.
Iran said it is fully prepared for its national football team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States.
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state broadcaster IRIB that the Ministry of Sports and Youth has ensured all necessary arrangements for the team’s participation.
In March, US President Donald Trump said Iran’s team would be welcome at the tournament, but questioned whether it would be appropriate for them to attend because of their “life and safety.”
The management company of a container ship fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz early Wednesday said the Liberian-registered Epaminondas was approached and fired upon by a manned gunboat while transiting the strait about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.
Technomar said all crew were safe and accounted for, with no injuries reported, but preliminary inspections showed damage to the ship’s bridge.
“Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our crew,” the company said, adding it was in close contact with the crew and relevant authorities.