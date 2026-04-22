Trump says Iran halted executions of eight women after his request
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that eight female protesters who he said had been due to be executed in Iran would no longer be put to death.
“Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution,” he added.