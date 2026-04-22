White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday dismissed a CBS News report that said Iran still retained more military capacity than the administration had publicly acknowledged, and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict.

“The legacy media is doing PR for the Iranian regime... again,” Leavitt said in a post on X.

She said that under Trump’s leadership, the US military had severely damaged Iran’s military capabilities, including its defense industrial base, missile and drone stockpiles, navy and air force.