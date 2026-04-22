Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that Washington’s breaches of its commitments, blockade and threats were the main obstacles to genuine negotiations with the United States.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

“Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations,” he added.

“The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,” Pezeshkian said.