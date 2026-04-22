PEN America said on Wednesday that Iranian writers Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee and Ali Asadollahi would receive the 2026 PEN Barbey Freedom to Write Award, which honors jailed writers targeted for their expression.

“These writers embody the courage and creativity it takes to express their viewpoints openly in the face of unrelenting persecution,” Summer Lopez, co-CEO of PEN America, said in a statement.

Iraee remains imprisoned in Tehran’s Evin prison after years of arrests and repeated jail terms.

Poet and translator Asadollahi was arrested in January 2026 during Iran’s crackdown on dissent and later released on bail in March after international pressure.

The two will be honored at PEN America’s Literary Gala in New York on May 14.