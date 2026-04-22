Iran navy seized vessels in Hormuz, releases video - state media
Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Wednesday released the video showing Iranian naval forces seizing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Wednesday released the video showing Iranian naval forces seizing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration effective immediately, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Pentagon spokesperson.
"On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," Sean Parnell posted on X. "Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy."
Iran’s military remains more capable than publicly acknowledged by the Trump administration, according to multiple US officials familiar with intelligence assessments.
Officials told CBS News that roughly half of Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and associated launch systems were still intact at the start of a ceasefire in early April.
"They also said about 60% of the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains operational, including fast-attack boats," the report said.
US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Wednesday for intensified action against Iran, urging Washington to “finish the job” and eliminate what he described as the country’s nuclear ambitions.
"Iran has spent 47 YEARS funding terror, killing Americans, and trying to get its hands on a nuclear weapon to do more damage. We went after this terrorist regime for a reason, and now it’s time to FINISH THE JOB. We need to END their nuclear ambitions, stand firmly with our allies, and NEUTRALIZE THE THREAT for good," he posted on X.
The United States said on Wednesday that its forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of its maritime blockade targeting Iran.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X rejected media reports suggesting that several commercial ships had evaded the blockade over the past 24 hours, calling the claims inaccurate.
"US forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran. Over past 24 hours, media reports have alleged that several commercial ships evaded the blockade, citing M/V Hero II, M/V Hedy, and M/V Dorena as examples. These reports are inaccurate," CENTCOM said.
"Hero II and Hedy did not sail past the blockade as part of a flotilla that “ferried” millions of barrels of oil to the market. In fact, the Iranian-flagged tankers are anchored in Chah Bahar, Iran, after being intercepted by US forces earlier this week. Dorena has been under the escort of a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after previously attempting to violate the blockade," the post added.
The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump directly intervened to stop the execution of eight Iranian women, after the case was brought to his attention.
"Only The President could save the lives of these 8 beautiful Iranian women. I understand this news story about the scheduled execution of these women came across President Trump' desk, and he made that direct plea, and the Iranians have answered, and have agreed not to execute them," Levitt told Fox News.