US Senator Rick Scott said on Tuesday China was “caught red-handed” heading to Iran with dual-use chemicals used in ballistic missile production, describing Beijing as an “imminent threat” to US national security.

"COMMUNIST CHINA got caught red-handed, headed to Iran to provide them with dual-use chemicals used to create BALLISTIC MISSILES while our great military is fighting in the Gulf. This is EXACTLY why they are our enemy, and an imminent threat to our national security," he posted on X.