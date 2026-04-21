US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday maintaining the blockade on Iran is a “very smart decision,” arguing it should be used to increase pressure on what he called the Iranian government, while outlining strict conditions for any diplomatic settlement.

"Accomplishing these objectives is the only way to ensure stability in the region going forward and makes sure Tehran does not go back to its old ways: Doing whatever it takes to get the highly enriched uranium out of Iran so they cannot make a dirty bomb - Ensuring the regime can never enrich uranium again — which is different than peaceful nuclear power - Capping and monitoring the regime’s drone and missiles program - Ending Iran’s support for terrorist proxies," Graham posted on X.