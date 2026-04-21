US Democratic Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said on Tuesday she and her staff have faced threats and coordinated attacks following her political stance.

Ansari rejected allegations linking her to Iran’s government and reaffirmed her opposition to the Islamic Republic, saying she supports human rights and US constitutional obligations.

"My duty is clear: to uphold the Constitution of the United States and to faithfully serve the people of Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. It is the honor of my life to represent the people of Arizona in Congress, over 75 percent of whom are deeply opposed to this war. I remain committed to doing so with integrity and transparency," Ansari posted on X.