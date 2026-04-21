US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports, warning that constraints on maritime trade are aimed at targeting Iran’s main revenue sources.

"As President made clear, the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports. In a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in. Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines," Bessent posted on X.

"The Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions. We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran," he added.