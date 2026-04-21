Iranian reformist Mohammad Taghi Karoubi, the son of senior reformist figure Mehdi Karroubi, said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy based on pressure, deadlines and threats against infrastructure has “collapsed” in the face of Iranian resistance.

"Tonight, Trump's negotiation strategy, based on the three principles of pressure, deadlines, and threats to destroy infrastructure, collapsed under Iran's rightful resistance. He no longer set deadlines and refrained from speaking of threats to destroy infrastructure. Soon, he will also yield to the end of the simultaneous maritime siege and the freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz," Karroubi posted on X.