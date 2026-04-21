An analysis published by Time magazine on Tuesday says Iran’s decision-making structure shifted further toward a military-security core since the war, with civilian institutions increasingly limited to implementing decisions.

The analysis argues that bodies such as the presidency and foreign ministry no longer function as independent strategic centres, while the Supreme National Security Council has become more weighted toward security figures.

It adds that Iran is undergoing a transitional phase in which a security-led system is consolidating power amid internal ideological and institutional tensions.