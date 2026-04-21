Multiple oil spills in the Persian Gulf become visible from space following strikes on Iranian and regional oil facilities and vessels, with experts warning of a growing environmental risk, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN shows extensive oil pollution, including a spill spanning more than five miles near Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Another image shows oil contamination near Lavan Island following what Iranian state media described as a strike on an oil facility close to the island’s coast earlier this month.