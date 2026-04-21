Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s assessment that negotiations with Iran are nearing a deal is far from accurate, warning that such statements could complicate diplomacy.

Smith made the remarks in an interview with CBS News following a closed-door briefing by Pentagon and intelligence officials on the war in Iran, held before the announcement of a ceasefire extension.

The briefing included officials from the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Joint Staff, and the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, and was described as an update on the state of the war and ongoing efforts, the report said.