Iran hardline influencer Ali Gholhaki said on Tuesday US demands regarding Iran’s nuclear program and conditions related to the Strait of Hormuz were not acceptable to Tehran, arguing they cannot form part of any negotiation framework.

"Two main reasons for the non-holding of the Pakistan negotiation on Wednesday," he posted on X. "1. "Trump's insistence on including the lifting of the Strait of Hormuz siege in the Pakistan negotiations themselves" instead of "lifting the siege before the start of negotiations as a precondition" 2. "Unreasonable expectations in Iran's nuclear industry file" the details of which are in no way logical."