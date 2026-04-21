Iran on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to intervene after the United States seized an Iranian commercial vessel and detained its crew and their families, describing the move as a breach of the ceasefire, NBC News reported.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the seizure of the vessel Toska earlier this week amounted to a “clear and material breach” of the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.