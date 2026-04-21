Pakistan PM thanks Trump for extending Iran ceasefire
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday he, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, thanked US President Donald Trump for agreeing to extend the ceasefire to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.
"With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict," Shehbaz posted on X. "I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict."