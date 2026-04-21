Iran rejects US conditions for talks, Trump extends ceasefire - IRIB
Iran rejected US conditions for negotiations, while US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire at the request of Pakistan’s army chief, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.
"Iran rejected the US conditions for negotiations; Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire! Trump said that at the request of Pakistan’s army chief, the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran presents a new proposal," IRIB posted on X.