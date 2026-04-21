Military planners from more than 30 countries will meet in London for two days starting Wednesday to advance plans aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said, Reuters reported.

The UK Ministry of Defense said the talks will build on previous discussions involving more than 50 countries from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, which were aimed at coordinating maritime security efforts.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey said the aim is to translate diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation and support a lasting ceasefire.