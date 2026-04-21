US forces conducted a maritime interdiction and boarding of the sanctioned, stateless vessel M/T Tifani overnight in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility, the Department of War said.

"Overnight, US forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," Pentagon posted on X.

"As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate. International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain," the post added.