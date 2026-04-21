US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized The Wall Street Journal and one of its editorial writers after an opinion piece questioned his approach to Iran, defending his administration’s actions and saying Iran has been severely weakened under his policies.

"For 47 years, they have killed our people, and many others, and taken advantage of every President, except me — And what did I give to them, a Country in tatters! Their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar is wiped out, their Nuclear Labs and Storage Areas were OBLITERATED late one dark June evening by our Great B-2 Bombers, their leaders are DEAD, including General Soleimani, their evil genius who destroyed the lives of so many with his favored roadside bombs, the Strait of Hormuz is BLOCKADED and totally controlled by the U.S., with no Ships allowed to go to Iranian Ports — It is said that they are losing 500 Million Dollars a day because of this — Their Country is an Economic Catastrophe, that is hanging by a thread," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Barack Hussein Obama gave them 1.7 Billion Dollars in “Green” Cash, flown in by a Boeing 757 to their leaders, and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in order to help them on their way to a Nuclear Bomb. Other Presidents did nothing to stop them, a BLIGHT on the Office of the Presidency! But despite all of this, I have a MORON on the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal writing about me being taken for a “sucker.” Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political “RAG!" Trump added.