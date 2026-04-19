Iranian media disputes Trump account of Sea of Oman incident
State-linked outet Mehr News says US forces opened fire on an Iranian merchant ship in waters around the Sea of Oman in an attempt to force it back toward Iranian territorial waters but failed, apparently contradicting remarks by US President Donald Trump earlier about the seizure of an Iranian vessel.
“With the timely presence and rapid response of the IRGC naval units in support of the Iranian ship, the Americans were forced to retreat and flee the area,” Mehr said without identifying the ship involved.