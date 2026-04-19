The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), in an advisory update, raised the threat level for the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman to “critical.”

UKMTO said the Strait of Hormuz faced risks including navigation interference, blockade enforcement, mine reports and residual kinetic threats, with a risk of attack or miscalculation.

It added that the Gulf of Oman remained at critical level, citing previous projectile and drone strikes and a high naval presence.