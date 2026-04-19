President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US forces intercepted an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman and took custody of the vessel after its crew ignored orders to stop.

“Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA ... tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop,” he said.

“The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom,” Trump added.

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board,” he said.