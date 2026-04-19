Ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Iran has agreed to hand over all of its enriched uranium stockpile, though it is still unclear who would receive the material, Israel Hayom reported, citing three US and regional diplomatic sources.

The report said possible recipients included Russia, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or the United States itself.

It added that the United States was demanding to participate in the operation to locate the enriched uranium, but Iran had not yet agreed and was prepared to allow only IAEA personnel to do so.