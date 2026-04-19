The head of the Iranian parliament’s construction committee said a draft bill to manage the Strait of Hormuz is nearing completion and would ban Israeli-linked ships, restrict states Iran deems hostile and impose rial-denominated transit fees, IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported.

“A comprehensive law has been drafted in the country to manage the Strait of Hormuz and will soon be finalized,” Fars quoted Mohammad Rezaei-Kouchi as saying.

Under the proposal, cargoes and ships affiliated with Israel would be barred from passage, the report said.

Countries Iran deems hostile would also be unable to pass without permission from the Supreme National Security Council, it added.

Rezaei-Kouchi said countries that caused Iran damage during the war would not be permitted passage until they compensate Iran.

He added that states using the waterway would have to pay fees in Iranian rials, with 30% of the revenue allocated to the armed forces and 70% to people’s livelihoods.