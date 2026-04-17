US intelligence says China weighed providing radar systems to Iran - CBS
US intelligence agencies detected signs that China considered providing advanced radar systems to Iran, days after the US-Israel war with Iran began last month, according to US officials cited by CBS News on Thursday.
Analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency assessed that Beijing was weighing whether to supply Tehran with advanced radar capabilities, multiple US officials familiar with the matter said.
The reported deliberations came amid separate claims that Russia had shared intelligence with Iran on US military positions across the Middle East.