US Marines supporting enforcement of Iran blockade - CENTCOM
US Central Command said on Thursday Marines and Navy personnel are supporting ongoing operations to enforce a blockade targeting Iran, as Washington steps up military pressure in regional waters.
"US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) support blockade operations against Iran, April 16. US forces are ready and postured to enforce the blockade," CENTCOM posted on X.