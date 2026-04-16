The head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that any potential agreement between the United States and Iran must include “very detailed” measures to verify Tehran’s nuclear activities, warning against what he called an “illusion of an agreement," ABC News reported.

“Iran has a very ambitious, wide nuclear program so all of that will require the presence of IAEA inspectors," Grossi said. "Otherwise, you will not have an agreement. You will have an illusion of an agreement.”

"Any agreement on nuclear technology requires very detailed verification mechanisms," Grossi added.