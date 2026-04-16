Canada condemns Iran’s attacks, calls for free navigation in Strait of Hormuz
Canada told the UN General Assembly on Thursday that it condemns Iran’s attacks and reaffirmed the importance of upholding international freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to its Mission to the United Nations.
"Canada addressed the UN General Assembly today, condemning Iran’s attacks and affirming the importance of upholding respect for international navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz," Canada mission to UN posted on X.