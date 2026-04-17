100 % US President Donald Trump points his finger as he attends a roundtable focused on tax cuts in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, April 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump said in remarks in Las Vegas on Thursday that the war in Iran was “going along swimmingly” and suggested it could end soon, while praising US military capabilities.

“We can do whatever we want… it should be ending pretty soon. It was perfect. It is perfect,” Trump said, referring to the ongoing conflict.

Trump said the United States has “the most powerful military anywhere in the world,” adding that it continues to be strengthened under his leadership.