100 % US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable focused on tax cuts in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, April 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the war in Iran was a “little diversion,” adding that US operations in the country were necessary and would soon produce “incredible results.”

"Despite our little diversion to the lovely country of Iran, lovely place. But we had to do that because otherwise, bad things could happen, really bad things. So we've sent out, and I think you're going to see some incredible results, you know, for those people that question, and you're going to see some the job we've done has been amazing," Trump said in Las Vegas.