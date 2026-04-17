An Iranian lawmaker said any future agreement with the United States could pave the way for normalizing relations, while warning Tehran could increase pressure if sanctions are not lifted.
Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s national security committee, said “any deal with the US could be a prelude to normalizing relations.”
“Many countries have fought with the US and later established relations,” he said, citing examples including Vietnam.
He added that US President Donald Trump is seeking a political win from any agreement.
“Trump has sent a message that he needs to achieve a victory in this deal so that his standing is not weakened,” he said, adding this could give Iran leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.
He said Iran would maintain its right to uranium enrichment and expects sanctions relief that would allow it to sell oil more freely.
“If sanctions are not lifted, we will resume pressure in the Strait of Hormuz and create leverage,” he said.