Oisin McGuinness, 21, Nathan Dunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were all charged with arson with intent to endanger life. McGuinness faces an additional charge of dangerous driving. All three suspects are British nationals and are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when an ignited container was thrown into a car park near the network’s studios in northwest London. There were no reports of injuries or damage following the attempted attack. Officers pursued a black SUV which later crashed on Ballards Lane in Finchley.

In a statement , Iran International said the attack highlights increasing pressure on its journalists and their families, particularly following the recent war involving Iran.

The broadcaster said its staff and their relatives have faced threats and harassment, describing the situation as an effort to silence independent reporting .