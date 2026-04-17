European countries have the capacity to clear mines and help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Friday.

Countries including Belgium, the Netherlands and France could contribute mine clearance and escort capabilities to ensure safe passage, she told TF1.

“There are capabilities to provide fully supported escort services, that is to say in no way offensive, for ships to ensure safe passage through the strait,” Vautrin said.

France and Britain are due to chair a meeting of around 40 countries in Paris later on Friday to discuss efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz typically carries about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows.