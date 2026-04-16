US forces have turned back 13 vessels since the start of the blockade on Iran, with ships warned they would face boarding or force if they attempted to proceed, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine said on Thursday.

Caine said US naval and air assets moved quickly to intercept vessels approaching Iranian waters, applying what he described as visible military pressure.

“At each point, the United States Navy will transmit a warning … ‘Do not attempt to breach the blockade. Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure,’” he said, adding ships were told to turn around or “prepare to be boarded.”

He said 13 ships had turned back so far, with most reversing course inside the blockade line and one turning away before reaching it.

“As of this morning, US Central Command has not been required to board any particular ships,” Caine said.

He added that any vessel attempting to cross the blockade could face escalated measures.

“That includes a series of escalated force options, which could include warning shots,” he said.

US forces are also carrying out similar maritime interdiction efforts in other regions, including the Pacific, targeting vessels suspected of supporting Iran, Caine said.