Hegseth says US will maintain Iran blockade 'for as long as it takes'
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the United States would maintain its blockade on Iran “for as long as it takes,” warning Tehran its energy sector and military assets remain under close watch.
Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said Iran was “digging out of bombed out and devastated facilities” and trying to recover remaining missile launchers.
“You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them,” he said. “You can dig out for now, but you can’t reconstitute.”
Hegseth said US forces were tracking Iranian movements and could strike key infrastructure if ordered.
“We are locked and loaded on your critical dual use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation and on your energy industry,” he said.
He added the blockade was already restricting Iran’s energy flows.
“Your energy is not moving and will not move,” Hegseth said, adding the US Navy controls traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The United States is enforcing the blockade with less than 10% of its naval power, he said, adding that Iran effectively has no operational naval presence in the area.
Hegseth said Washington would prefer a diplomatic outcome but warned of escalation if talks fail.
“We’d rather not have to do it, but we’re ready to go at the command of our president and at the push of a button,” he said.
“For as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade,” he added.
He said the United States could escalate to strikes on infrastructure, including power and energy facilities, if Iran “chooses poorly,” while also increasing economic pressure.
“The War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said.
The US military has widened its shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband, with vessels suspected of heading to Iranian territory subject to search and seizure, the US Navy said in an advisory on Thursday.
“These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure,” the navy said in an updated notice following the blockade imposed on Monday.
The navy said contraband includes weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel and aluminium.
The advisory said vessels suspected of attempting to reach Iran would be subject to belligerent rights to visit and search under maritime rules.
Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has come under 16 missile and drone attacks since the ceasefire in the Iran war took effect, Rudaw reported on Thursday.
The media outlet in the Iraq's Kurdistan Region said in the past 48 hours alone, eight attacks hit Erbil and four struck Sulaymaniyah.
The attacks have continued despite the ceasefire announced on April 8, according to the report, which added that, since February 28, the Kurdistan Region had been hit by 719 drones and missiles, leaving 18 people dead and 94 wounded.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for stronger efforts in the cultural sphere, saying creative methods should be used to present the war effectively.
“With the use of diverse and creative methods, effective narratives must be produced,” Pezeshkian said, adding that efforts to shape narratives should be strengthened.
During a visit to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Pezeshkian said explaining developments and outcomes had gained added importance and that Iran’s achievements in the war should be properly reflected through effective storytelling.
He also praised officials across the country and said powers that portray themselves as strong had faced the Iran but were forced to retreat due to resistance.