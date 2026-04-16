The US military has widened its shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband, with vessels suspected of heading to Iranian territory subject to search and seizure, the US Navy said in an advisory on Thursday.

“These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure,” the navy said in an updated notice following the blockade imposed on Monday.

The navy said contraband includes weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel and aluminium.

The advisory said vessels suspected of attempting to reach Iran would be subject to belligerent rights to visit and search under maritime rules.